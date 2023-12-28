Palestinian Death Toll From Israeli Attacks Reaches 21,320

(MENAFN- IANS) Gaza, Dec 28 (IANS) Gaza Health Ministry on Thursday said that the number of Palestinian deaths due to Israel's attacks on Gaza has risen to 21,320 while 55,603 have been injured since hostilities broke out between Israel and Hamas on October 7.

During the temporary one week truce from November 24 to December 1, the Hamas released 105 hostages while 129 hostages still remain in Hamas captivity.

The Israelis believe that out of the remaining 129 hostages, at least 20 hostages have died.

There are thousands of Palestinians in Israeli jails who have been held without any trials and access to legal counsel.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club has said that Israeli forces have arrested more than 4,655 people in the occupied West Bank since October 7.

Israel launched a ground offensive inside Gaza on October 27 after Hamas attacked Israel in a surprise attack on October 7 in which 1200 Israelis were killed and over 200 were taken hostage.

