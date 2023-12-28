Virginia senator offers entertainment complex referendum for Northern Virginia

(MENAFN) Amid the burgeoning casino industry sprouting along Virginia's southern periphery, there's a renewed legislative interest in examining whether affluent northern Virginia should also delve into this lucrative sector. State Senator David Marsden of Fairfax, a Democrat, intends to reintroduce a legislative proposal permitting Fairfax County to conduct a referendum on establishing a comprehensive entertainment complex, transcending the traditional casino model. Last year's analogous proposition by Marsden failed to gain traction; however, this year's version outlines a grander vision encompassing not just a casino but also features like a convention center, concert hall, and lodging facilities.



Tysons Corner emerges as Marsden's favored location for this ambitious project. Situated near the Maryland border and recognized as a prosperous hub with flourishing upscale shopping centers, Tysons Corner aligns with Marsden's vision. Nevertheless, the proposed legislation provides Fairfax County the flexibility to select a suitable location proximate to any of the Silver Line Metro stations, potentially including areas like Reston. Marsden underscores the multifaceted benefits of such a development, highlighting its potential to amplify traffic to Dulles Airport, which recently integrated its Silver Line station. Moreover, Marsden anticipates the creation of union jobs, expressing confidence in labor endorsements for the initiative.



Historically, Fairfax County has been a pivotal economic powerhouse within Virginia. However, the post-pandemic landscape has precipitated a decline in its commercial tax revenue, primarily due to dwindling office space demands. Marsden emphasizes the imperative for Fairfax County to pragmatically assess its evolving needs and recognize the fiscal infusion that casino-based tourism could usher in. Despite personal reservations about gambling activities, Marsden adopts a pragmatic stance, asserting that Virginia cannot overlook its most affluent sector when contemplating gaming-generated revenues.



Nevertheless, the momentum towards establishing a casino in northern Virginia unfolds against a backdrop of recent voter skepticism. In November, both Richmond's casino and a proposed slots venue in Manassas Park faced defeat, with an approximate 58 percent of voters rejecting the initiatives in each locality.

