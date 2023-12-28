Norlana, The Newest Coastal Wellness-Focused Community In NEOM

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh - Asdaf News:\r

Norlana, the most recent addition to the rapidly changing regional development in northwest Saudi Arabia is the ultra-modern active lifestyle in NEOM.\r

Situated on the shores of the Gulf of Aqaba, Norlana presents a distinctive location where 3,000 members of an elite community will experience modern luxury combined with cutting-edge technology, establishing a new benchmark for sustainable modern living.\r

Norlana is a modern community comprised of 711 residential units. It features luxurious mansions, roomy flats, and beach villas that blend in with the surrounding dunes to provide residents with a more tranquil environment.\r

Norlana boasts a state-of-the-art 120-berth marina that will serve as an international hub for superyachts, with water taxi services available for residents and guests. The superyacht members club will be a place where like-minded yachting enthusiasts can unwind and enjoy exceptional dining experiences and service while taking in stunning waterfront views.\r

A spectacular 18-hole golf course is nestled among rugged mountains, with an equestrian and polo center with world-class facilities nearby. Norlana\u2019s amenities also cater to a diverse range of water sports including sailing and diving, for residents and guests to immerse themselves in the breathtaking natural environment.\r

Norlana has been designed to redefine contemporary and active living. With sport, health and well-being at the core of this cutting-edge community, residents and guests will have every opportunity to experience their passions in this magnificent and environmentally sustainable setting.\r

Aligned with NEOM\u2019s commitment to conservation, Norlana will complement its coastal location and be delivered innovatively and sustainably. With a focus on preserving the surrounding land and marine environments, Norlana will offer the pinnacle of ultra-luxury modern living through a harmonious blend of nature and technology.\r

News of the development follows the recent announcements of Leyja, Epicon, Siranna, and Utamo which are also sustainable tourism destinations located in the Gulf of Aqaba.--SPA

