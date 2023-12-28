'Alula, Wonder Of Arabia' Exhibition Takes Place In Beijing January 5

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh - Asdaf News:\r

\u201cAlUla, Wonder of Arabia\u201d second edition will be held in Beijing by The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU). Aiming to showcase the history and cultural heritage of AlUla, the exhibition to be held from January 5 to March 24, 2024 at the Palace Museum in the Forbidden City, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the Chinese capital.\r

The exhibition will include a variety of pavilions and displays in addition to artefacts from the archaeological and historical sites in AlUla. It will also present projects and activities that complement Saudi Vision 2030 and advance AlUla's mission. In addition, the exhibition will provide insights into the design vision of the \"Journey Through Time\" masterplan, offering an overview of historical sites, such as Dadan, Hegra Historical City, Qurh, and AlUla Old Town.--SPA

