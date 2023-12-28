Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Aliphatic hydrocarbons are organic compounds of carbon and hydrogen atoms connected by single bonds. Carbon chains that are straight or branched distinguish them from aromatic hydrocarbons, which have one or more aromatic (ring-like) structures. Aliphatic hydrocarbons are known for their chemical stability, minimal reactivity, and non-aromatic structure.

The market is expanding due to growing demand for ornamental, automotive, industrial, and protective paints and coatings. The need for commercial and residential structures is growing in emerging countries, allowing the aliphatic hydrocarbon market share to grow globally.

Market Dynamics Industrial Growth and Infrastructure Development Drives Market Growth

Construction uses adhesives, sealants, varnishes, and building materials made from aliphatic hydrocarbons. As economies grow and urbanize, residential, commercial, and infrastructure construction projects are in demand. China's rapid urbanization and economic expansion have spurred massive infrastructure construction. The Belt and Road Initiative, which promotes trade and connectivity, involves extensive building. Thus, construction materials, especially aliphatic hydrocarbons, are in high demand. The U.S. Census Bureau, September 1, 2023. July 2023 construction spending is forecast to rise 0.7% to USD 1,972.6 billion from USD 1,958.9 billion in June.

Infrastructure construction has increased throughout Asia-Pacific. India's "Smart Cities Mission" and Southeast Asian infrastructure projects have raised demand for construction materials, especially aliphatic hydrocarbons. Economy growth and infrastructure investment increase demand for aliphatic hydrocarbon-containing building, automotive, and packaging products. Aliphatic hydrocarbon products are most popular in urbanized and infrastructure-rich locations.

Bio-Based Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Bio-based aliphatic hydrocarbons come from plant oils, biomass, and microbes. These alternatives have a smaller carbon footprint, biodegradability, and environmental impact than petroleum-based aliphatic hydrocarbons. AkzoNobel makes low-VOC, eco-friendly aliphatic hydrocarbon paints. They make high-performance coatings for architectural, automotive, and industrial applications while meeting environmental standards.



Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are implementing rules and offering incentives to promote green and sustainable materials. This includes carbon emission reduction grants, tax breaks, and restrictions. Government programs often promote sustainable chemicals and materials. The EU's Green Deal and Circular Economy Action Plan promote sustainable materials and recycling, allowing enterprises to invest in greener solutions. The U.S. BioPreferred Program promotes bio-based aliphatic hydrocarbons and their acquisition.

Regional Insights

The Asia-Pacific market for aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents

and thinners is forecast to lead. China, India, and Japan drive the aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents and thinners market. Asia-Pacific produces the most aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents and thinners. Royal Dutch Shell, Recochem Inc., Phillips 66, and Mg Organics Pvt. Ltd. are major aliphatic hydrocarbon solvent and thinner makers. In 2018, India pledged USD 31,650 billion to create 100 smart towns. The next five years will see INR 2 trillion (USD 28.18 billion) in investments in 100 smart cities and 500 cities, providing potential for aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents and thinners in paints and coatings. The IBEF (India Brand Equity Foundation) reported USD 3,241 million in real estate private equity investments in Q4 FY21.

Additionally, the region's regulatory and government aid has expanded as commercial and residential structures have grown. Rising family incomes, more rubber product application, and industrialization will boost the market in the coming years. In addition, the Chinese government plans to relocate 250 million people to new megacities over the next ten years, increasing construction activity and the market for aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents and thinners.

North America will rise due to paints and coatings demand. North American paint and coatings use aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents and binders. These hydrocarbons improve coating performance. The US paint and coatings business was expected to be worth 31 billion dollars in 2022. In North America, severe environmental regulations have led to a movement toward low-VOC and eco-friendly products. Compliant coatings and adhesives employ aliphatic hydrocarbons. The EPA and state authorities regulate VOC emission standards, encouraging the region to use low-VOC products. Construction products, adhesives, and sealants use aliphatic hydrocarbons. North American infrastructure projects use these materials. Construction boosts the U.S. economy. In the first quarter of 2023, the U.S. had 919,000 construction firms. Thus, it expands regional markets.



The global aliphatic hydrocarbon market size was valued at

USD 3.39 billion in 2022

and is projected to reach

USD 5.01 billion by 2031, registering a

CAGR of 4.5%

during the forecast period 2023-2031.

Saturated and unsaturated are two subtypes of this type. Saturated accounted for the lion's market share and is predicted to expand rapidly throughout the projection period.



Paints, adhesives, polymers, rubber, surfactants, solvents, and dyes are some of the applications that can divide the section. Paint is the most commonly utilized application in the market and is predicted to increase significantly throughout the forecast period. Depending on the region, the market is analyzed in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is the most significant global aliphatic hydrocarbon market shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period. North America is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Landscape

The key global aliphatic hydrocarbon market players are Exxon Mobil Corporation, SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell PLC, SABIC (Saudi Arabia), LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., and Reliance Industries Limited.



In September 2023, ExxonMobil is constructing a chemical production facility near Baytown.

In August 2023, Sarawak Shell Berhad (SSB), a subsidiary of Shell plc, confirmed that gas production on its Timi platform in Malaysia has begun under the SK318 production sharing contract (PSC). In August 2023, LyondellBasell launched new CirculenRecover product grades in North America.



Saturated Unsaturated



Paints and Coating

Adhesive and Sealant

Polymer and Rubber

Surfactant

Solvent

Dyes Others



North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

The Middle East and Africa Latin America

Market NewsGlobal Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Market: Segmentation By TypeBy ApplicationBy Region