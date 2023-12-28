Stc Tv December Delights New Exclusives And Most-Wanted TV Shows And Films Available On Stc Tv.

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

stc tv rolls out an exciting watchlist with premium movies and series throughout the month of December. Viewers will enjoy a wide array of new TV programs, movies, and documentaries for a unique streaming experience.

Exclusive on stc tv:

'Faramoush' A gulf comedy-drama series revolves around squabbles between two village groups, the indigenous people, and the cowboys. Fed up with the constant fights, they finally seek reconciliation, but it's not going to be easy.

'Yesilçam (Green Pine S1)' A Turkish period drama set in the 1960s that follows the journey of a film producer who will tell the story of survival during the golden age of Turkish cinema.

Order the latest hits.

stc tv viewers can also choose the latest blockbusters to rent.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny takes viewers of all ages on a journey of nostalgia and a race against time to retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of history.

The Creator (FKA: True Love) will take viewers into the core of a harrowing conflict between humanity and AI robots, where a former soldier finds the perfect weapon: a robot in the form of a young child.

Sister Irene once again comes face-to-face with a powerful evil as she sets out to investigate another violent murder. The full bone-chilling story in the gothic supernatural horror film, The Nun II.

More to explore:

From Starzplay, the platform is bringing the fifth season of 'Fargo', an American anthology of black comedy-crime drama inspired by the Coen brothers' 1996 film of the same name.

'Run Rabbit Run' will take mystery fans into the paranormal plight of a fertility doctor and her young daughter who must confront an unusual enemy from her past.

Also, the viewers will enjoy watching several titles from discovery+, including 'Feds' that will transport them into America's foremost crime-fighting agency. FBI agents provide an insider's perspective on high-profile and unconventional cases with firsthand accounts from informants, undercover operatives, and victims.

'Extraordinary Stories Behind Everyday Things (season 1-3)' explores the origin and enduring allure of iconic American-made products, delving into the passion and creativity of the individuals who conceived and continue to drive these timeless classics.

'90 Day Fiancé (season 10)' features seven couples navigating love and cultural differences. As the 90 days roll bringing out various challenges, each couple faces the ultimate decision: to say“I do” or bid farewell.

Subscribers can watch their favorite live TV channels from the biggest regional and international broadcasters anytime and anywhere available on stc tv. This month, the platform is airing the highly anticipated reality TV show 'Z Razeedak' on Bedaya Channel (7).

