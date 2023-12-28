Electronic Skin Market Valued At US$9.075 Billion In 2021, Witnessing Significant Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2021 and 2028, the electronic skin market was valued at US$9.075 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to propel significantly over the coming years.One of the important reasons driving market expansion is the increased usage of electronic wearable gadgets, robotics, and prosthetics among the general population. Furthermore, considerable advancements in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in developing economies, are propelling market expansion. Electronic skin is widely used for real-time and continuous monitoring of body temperature, tissue pressure, electrolyte balance, disease-related biomarkers, and body mobility for on-body health and physiological check-ups. Various technical breakthroughs, such as the creation of 3D printed and AI-integrated lightning and sweating electronic skins, are also working as growth inducers.Electronic skin, also known as e-skin, is a flexible, self-healing, and wearable device made up of an elastic network of sensors and electronics that mimic the function of human or animal skin. For responding to environmental stimuli, it detects heat, pressure, and temperature using chemical, tactile, and electrophysiological sensors, actuators, processors, and communication units. These patches help to monitor the body's vital signs while causing little or no discomfort to the user. They are also linked to mobile operating systems, which are used in health monitoring devices like fitness bands and watches. As a result, electronic skin is widely used in humanoids, artificial prosthetics, biomedical instruments, and cyber-physical systems. One of the important reasons driving market expansion is the increased acceptance of electronic wearable gadgets, robotics, and prosthetics among the general public. Furthermore, considerable advances in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in developing nations, are propelling market expansion.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance in September 2022, Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST) created an electronic skin with a unique mesh structure that enables sustained connection without causing pain. The revolutionary innovation comes in the shape of an ultra-thin, breathable nanomesh organic field-effect transistor (OFET), a cutting-edge technology particularly intended for use in electronic skin devices. The discovery represents a significant advancement in the area, possibly increasing the breadth and improving the use of electronic skin devices.Access sample report or view details:Based on product the global electronic skin market is divided into electronic skinsuits and electronic patches. Among these, the electronic suits sector is predicted to develop at the quickest rate over the forecast period. electrical textiles are goods that have both textile and electrical components. Humans are constantly in contact with textiles, which serve as a good interface to link sensors to the body. Electronic suits are a very handy and effective alternative for patient monitoring if their action is based on feedback on temperature and pressure from the body. Furthermore, the electronic skin suits industry is transitioning from sports to healthcare which is propelling the market growth.Based on components the global electronic skin market is divided into stretchable circuits, photovoltaic systems, stretchable conductors, and electroactive polymers. The electroactive polymers (EAP) segment is poised to capture a major market share over the forecast period. EAP are polymers that, when an electrical field is applied, alter their dimensions. These electroactive polymers have a large capacity for reversible ion storage and are electrically conductive. These materials belong to a unique class that possesses the capacity to adapt to various surfaces and exhibit low-moduli high-strain properties. These characteristics are becoming more popular for wearable sensor applications and soft tissue interfaces.Based on sensors the global electronic skin market is divided into tactile sensors, chemical sensors, electrophysiological sensors, and others. Over the course of the forecast period, the tactile sensors sector is anticipated to develop at an exponential rate. The high rate of adoption of this technology in the domains of physiological monitoring, human-machine interaction, and robotic operation is what propels the sector. The expansion of this category is anticipated to be aided by technological innovation and improvement in the field of wearable gadgets that use tactile sensors.Based on application the global electronic skin market is divided into health monitoring systems, drug delivery systems, and cosmetics. During the projection period, the drug delivery systems sector is predicted to grow at the quickest rate. The segment's rapid rise is largely owing to its non-invasive, real-time dynamic therapeutic function. These electronic skins can store data, use muscle action, and administer medication via the skin using recorded data patterns. As a result, the aforementioned elements are considered to increase market demand.Based on geography the Asia Pacific area is predicted to emerge as the dominant market for electronic skin over the forecast period, owing to an increase in chronic illnesses and an ageing population. The rising prevalence of health issues that necessitate constant monitoring and the expanding senior population have led to a growth in demand for electronic skin technology. As chronic illnesses become increasingly widespread in the region, the demand for non-invasive, real-time health monitoring solutions grows, establishing electric skin as an important factor in healthcare. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific area is seeing substantial technological adoption, and the elderly population's increased knowledge of healthcare breakthroughs fuels the demand for electric skin.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global electronic skin market, that have been covered are Medtronic, Tapecon, Hudson Medical Innovations, Barret-Fisher Co., Covestro AG, Xenoma, VivaLink, Gentag, Inc.The market analytics report segments the electronic skin market using the following criteria:.BY PRODUCToElectronic SkinsuitsoElectronic Patches.BY COMPONENToStretchable CircuitsoPhotovoltaic SystemsoStretchable ConductorsoElectroactive Polymers.BY SENSORSoTactile SensorsoChemical sensorsoElectrophysiological SensorsoOthers.BY APPLICATIONoHealth Monitoring SystemsoDrug Delivery SystemsoCosmetics.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Medtronic.Tapecon.Hudson Medical Innovations.Barret-Fisher Co..Covestro AG.Xenoma.VivaLink.Gentag, Inc.Explore More Reports:.Electrical Insulator Market:.Global Electric Fuse Market:.Electronic Air Purifier Market:

