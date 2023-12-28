Next-Generation Firewall Market Is Projected To Experience A CAGR Of 10.48% Throughout The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The next-generation firewall market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.48% during the forecast period.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the next-generation firewall market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.48% between 2021 and 2028.The growing number of cyberattacks contributes to the growth of the next-generation firewall market. Cyber-attacks are becoming more advanced and frequent, posing a significant threat to digital system security and cyber security . Therefore, according to the Indian Crime Coordination Center, complaints in several cybercrime categories increased significantly. The number of UPI Fraud complaints increased from 62,350 in Q1 2022 to 84,145 in Q2 2022, and the number of Debit, Credit, and Sim Swap Fraud complaints increased from 24,270 in Q1 2022 to 26,793 in Q2 2022. There were 19,267 Internet Banking Fraud complaints reported in Q2 2022.Next-generation firewalls (NGFW) are sophisticated network security devices that proceed beyond traditional firewalls in terms of capabilities. NGFWs connect traditional firewall features with extra layers of security. Next-generation firewalls come in wide ranges of categories such as data center firewalls, firewall-as-a-service , and rugged firewalls.Several product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market, propelling the next-generation firewall market upward. For instance, in November 2023, Palo Alto Networks announced the launch of five new ML-powered next-generation firewalls (NGFWs), including the industry's first firewall to achieve 1.5 Tbps App-ID performance, putting industry-leading performance and security to resulting use cases. Additionally, in November 2022, Fortinet announced the launch of FortiGate Cloud-Native Firewall (FortiGate CNF) on Amazon web services (AWS), an enterprise-grade, managed next-generation firewall developed specifically for Amazon web services surroundings.Access sample report or view details:The next-generation firewall market, based on type is segmented into three main categories namely rugged firewalls, data center firewalls, and cloud firewall-as-a-service. Data center firewalls are growing due to their advanced security solutions and account for a major share of the next-generation firewall market.The next-generation firewall market, based on enterprise size is segmented into two main categories namely small & medium, and large. Next-generation firewalls are widely used in large enterprises which account for a major share of the next-generation firewall market.The next-generation firewall market, based on end-users is segmented into five main categories namely BFSI, government, IT & Telecommunications, retail, and others. The BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sector is anticipated to accounts for a major share of the next-generation firewall market.North America is expected to account for a significant portion of the next-generation firewall market due to the increasing cyberattacks in the region. For instance, in 2020, there were roughly 1001 data breaches in the United States. As a result, data breaches affected over 155.8 million people in the United States same year. Additionally, favorable investments inflows and initiatives undertaken by the governments of major North American economies to prevent cyber threat prevalence coupled with well-established presence of key market players such as Fortinet Inc. Juniper Networks Inc and Palo Alto Networks are further anticipated to drive the regional market growth.The research includes coverage of Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Inc., Sophos Ltd., Forcepoint, Juniper Networks Inc., SANGFOR TECHNOLOGIES, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., SonicWall are significant market players in the next-generation firewall market.The market analytics report segments the next-generation firewall market using the following criteria:.By TypeoRugged FirewallsoData Center FirewallsoCloud Firewall-as-a-Service.By Enterprise SizeoSmall & MediumoLarge.By End UseroBFSIoGovernmentoIT & TelecommunicationsoRetailoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.UK.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Australia.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Cisco.Palo Alto Networks.Fortinet, Inc..Sophos Ltd..Forcepoint.Juniper Networks Inc..SANGFOR TECHNOLOGIES.Check Point Software Technologies Ltd..Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd..SonicWallExplore More Reports:.Cloud Firewall Market:.Hardware Firewall Market:.Virtual Next-Generation Firewall Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP

+1 850-250-1698

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn