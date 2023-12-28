Protective Gloves Market Is Projected To Surpass US$13.866 Billion By 2028 At A CAGR Of 6.36%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The protective gloves market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.36% from US$9.008 billion in 2021 to US$13.866 billion in 2028.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the protective gloves market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.36% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$13.866 billion by 2028.One of the key growth drivers to propel the protective gloves market is the rapid expansion of the construction market. Gloves in labour-related work are a mandatory necessity. Protective gloves protect from injuries and workplace hazards throughout the work period. As per the information provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, it has been found that around 1 million workers are treated in an ER for hand-related injuries annually and 70% of those who face hand injuries weren't wearing gloves. The remainder 30% who had protective gloves worn suffered lesser injuries but were deemed to be inadequate for the work task. This increase in workplace injuries, along with the growing construction industry, can provide the necessary boost to increase the production of high-grade protective gloves in the market.There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the protective gloves market. For instance, in April 2023, Stalsen launched a new generation of 21-gauge cut-resistant gloves in the market, dubber Rayza RX562 and the Rayza RX563. The two products are designed for dry and oily conditions and provide unrivalled levels of dexterity, touch sensitivity and comfort, and maximum safety from any kind of cut-related injuries. These products boost the growth of the market by providing high-grade safety gloves that ensure top-quality efficiency during work.Another recent development was in November 2023, when Pyramex released their new series of protection gloves that are enhanced for workplace safety, dubber GL3000 series Arc Flash Protection Gloves. The gloves claimed to offer exception category 4 Arc Flash protection and passed the rigorous safety testing for workers in high-risk industries. It has features such as fire resistance and is designed to provide enhanced hand protection to high-risk industries such as electrical, masonry, transportation, construction, oil, mining, gas, and more.Access sample report or view details:The protective gloves market, based on material, is categorized into four types- latex, nitrile, neoprene, and others. Latex gloves are commonly used in households and other commercial establishments in the food & beverages industry since they protect from bacteria and dirt touching the skin and the food products.The protective gloves market, based on type, is categorized into two types- reusable, and disposable. Reusable gloves are those gloves that have multiple uses from one pair alone. These types of gloves are usually used by households for cleaning, dishwashing, hair dyeing, and many others.The protective gloves market, based on the end-user, is categorized into four types- healthcare, food & beverage, construction, and others. Healthcare is where gloves are used the most since hygiene is one of the core principles that need to be maintained in a healthcare facility and gloves provide hygiene necessary for handling of clinical tools and operations.The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the protective gloves market during the forecasted period. The factors that affect the growth of the North American region are the rising health consciousness and the requirement for the use of safety gloves in various industries. As work-related injuries tend to increase as per the rise in the industry, the need for safety gloves will also be on the rise. With the regulations provided by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, workers must wear safety gloves that have passed the standards of ANSI/ISEA 105 and ANSI/ISEA 107.The research includes several key players from the protective gloves market, such as Ansell Limited, Honeywell International Inc., Kossan Rubber Industries BHD, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, W, Inc., 3M Company, Top Glove Corporation BHD, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, and Protective Industrial Products, Inc.The market analytics report segments the protective gloves market using the following criteria:.By MaterialoLatexoNitrileoNeopreneoOthers.By TypeoRe-usableoDisposable.By End-UseroHealthcareoFood & BeverageoConstructionoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Mentioned:.Ansell Limited.Top Glove Corporation BHD.Honeywell International Inc..Hartalega Holdings Berhad.Kossan Rubber Industries BHD.W, Inc..Supermax Corporation Berhad.3M Company.Kimberly-Clark Corporation.Protective Industrial Products, IncExplore More Reports:.Global Nitrile Gloves Market:.Synthetic Rubber Gloves Market:.Synthetic Gloves Market:

