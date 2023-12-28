Coca-Cola's Christmas Spirit Your Festive Sip Comes With Gifts!

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Ring in the festive vibes with Coca-Cola! Delight in the magic of the season as Coca-Cola and Sprite 2-liter bottles now come with an extra touch of joy – a complimentary collectible glass to share the season's joy with your loved ones.

And that is only the beginning! Coca-Cola is turning the streets of Sri Lanka into a wonderland with 3 iconic Christmas trucks, traveling across 12 locations in the Western, North-Western, Southern and Central regions of Sri Lanka. Infusing the spirit of Christmas, these vibrant trucks invite you to immerse yourself in festive joy, providing captivating photo opportunities, interactive games, and the heartwarming embrace of shared celebrations.

Make sure to also keep your eyes peeled for the grand 40ft Christmas truck, making its way across the entire island. Capture the festive spirit with delightful selfies and share the magical moment on your favorite social media platform, spreading the holiday cheer far and wide. And for an extra dose of holiday magic, don't miss the double-decker bus at popular hotspots around you. It's your ticket to a joyous city ride complete with interactive photo booths on the ground level.

This season, let Coca-Cola turn every sip into a celebration and every moment into a cherished memory. Here's to a festive season filled with laughter, kindness, and the unmistakable taste of Coca-Cola!