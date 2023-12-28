Bangmetric : Great Place To Work Announcement

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

BangMetric Is Now Great Place To Work Certified

BangMetric Services has been Great Place To Work® CertifiedTM in India (from Dec 23- Dec 24)

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

In India, the institute partners with more than 1400 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-PerformanceCultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work for all.

The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a great place to work for all and role models for all leaders.

About BangMetric

Bangmetric cares about and supports its employees while also challenging them to grow with the company. Our culture is built on wellness, opportunity and high performance. That combination helps our professionals make a difference individually and collectively. And it makes Bangmetric one of the most rewarding places to work. As a people-powered business, our shared sense of purpose and a spirit of supporting our customer's journey in problem-solving and creating improvements is what sets us apart. Bangmetric is a great company with a lot to offer. We offer an environment where you can learn and grow from day one, and be part of a team that is making a difference every day for each of our customers.