Amazon Prime Video declares introduction of ads, presenting ad-free viewing at premium

(MENAFN) Beginning January 29th, Amazon Prime Video subscribers should anticipate encountering advertisements within movies and TV shows, marking a notable shift in the platform's user experience. This move aligns with a prior announcement made by Amazon back in September, signaling the company's strategic decision to diversify its revenue streams. In correspondence to its U.S. members this week, Amazon clarified that while ads become an integrated part of the viewing experience, subscribers still harboring a preference for an uninterrupted ad-free experience can do so by opting for a supplementary USD2.99 fee.



Beyond the U.S. market, Amazon has outlined plans to expand this advertising model across various international territories. Specifically, countries earmarked for this transition encompass the United Kingdom, several European nations, along with Canada, Mexico, and Australia, with these changes expected to materialize in the forthcoming year.



This strategic pivot places Amazon in the echelon of major streaming platforms like Netflix and Disney, both of which have adeptly adopted a bifurcated business model. Such a model permits these streaming giants to harness advertising revenues while simultaneously presenting subscribers with an alternative to forego ads by committing to a higher subscription fee.



In its recent communication, Amazon sought to assuage potential concerns by asserting its commitment to maintaining a viewer-friendly experience. The company emphasized its intention to feature "meaningfully fewer ads" in comparison to conventional television broadcasts and other streaming counterparts. Amazon further elucidated its rationale behind this shift, indicating that the introduction of ads would fortify its capacity to continually invest in and augment its content offerings over an extended horizon.

