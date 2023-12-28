Mobile Air Defense Groups In Ukraine's North Receive New Powerful Searchlights

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander of Ukraine's Joint Forces Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, handed over new powerful anti-aircraft searchlights to the crews of mobile air defense groups deployed in the Northern operational zone.

The commander reported the news on Facebook , Ukrinform saw.

Two crews of mobile air defense groups received new powerful anti-aircraft searchlights, donated by Ukrainian philanthropists, to increase their operational efficiency in the night hours, Commander Nayev said.

"In our area of responsibility, these guys have already set a kind of record by shooting down up to 67 percent of enemy UAVs. These gifts, I believe, will further increase their efficiency," Nayev noted, praising the mobile groups' performance.

Zelensky: Ukrainian defense industry can enter TOP-10 defense complexes in the world

The lieutenant general reported that batches of medical kits, tourniquets, and medicines were handed over by British volunteers, who have been supporting Ukraine and helping its Defense Forces since the outset of Russia's full-scale aggression.

"Also, the soldiers received an ardent greeting from those they protect. The gifts were created by the orphaned children's own hands. The children personally tied a camouflage net, baked a cake, and also handed over Christmas tree decorations in the form of hearts and angels, which will cheer and protect the Ukrainian military," added Nayev.

Ukrainian air defenses destroy seven enemy Shaheds overnight

As reported by Ukrinform, on Christmas eve, General Nayev personally greeted the unit serving in the Northern Operational Zone.