President Ilham Aliyev Signs Decree On Application Of Law On Amendments To Tax Code Of Republic Of Azerbaijan

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the application of Law No. 1033-VIQD of Azerbaijan dated December 5, 2023“On amendments to the Tax Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan” and the settlement of a number of relevant issues, Trend reports.

