               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Ilham Aliyev Signs Decree On Application Of Law On Amendments To Tax Code Of Republic Of Azerbaijan


12/28/2023 8:09:37 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the application of Law No. 1033-VIQD of Azerbaijan dated December 5, 2023“On amendments to the Tax Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan” and the settlement of a number of relevant issues, Trend reports.

MENAFN28122023000187011040ID1107665286

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search