SOCAR Enhances Security Protocols At Production Sites

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Azerbaijan's
state oil company SOCAR has implemented heightened security
measures at the production sites of the Azneft production union,
prompted by a significant shift in weather conditions across the
country, SOCAR told Trend .
“As part of these precautions, restrictions on hazardous work
have been imposed, accompanied by necessary steps to uphold health
standards in accordance with labor regulations. Concurrently,
educational initiatives are being conducted across all areas to
ensure comprehensive awareness and preparedness,” the company
said.
SOCAR operates in diverse sectors, encompassing oil and gas
field exploration, oil, gas, and gas condensate extraction,
processing, and transportation, alongside the distribution of oil
and petrochemical products in both domestic and international
markets. Furthermore, the company plays a crucial role in supplying
natural gas to both industrial enterprises and the general
population of Azerbaijan, as well as extending its services to
Europe.
Beyond Azerbaijan, SOCAR is actively involved in numerous
international ventures, spanning countries such as Türkiye,
Georgia, Romania, Switzerland, Germany, and Ukraine. Additionally,
the company engages in significant trading operations primarily
based in Switzerland, Singapore, and Nigeria.
