               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

SOCAR Enhances Security Protocols At Production Sites


12/28/2023 8:09:37 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR has implemented heightened security measures at the production sites of the Azneft production union, prompted by a significant shift in weather conditions across the country, SOCAR told Trend .

“As part of these precautions, restrictions on hazardous work have been imposed, accompanied by necessary steps to uphold health standards in accordance with labor regulations. Concurrently, educational initiatives are being conducted across all areas to ensure comprehensive awareness and preparedness,” the company said.

SOCAR operates in diverse sectors, encompassing oil and gas field exploration, oil, gas, and gas condensate extraction, processing, and transportation, alongside the distribution of oil and petrochemical products in both domestic and international markets. Furthermore, the company plays a crucial role in supplying natural gas to both industrial enterprises and the general population of Azerbaijan, as well as extending its services to Europe.

Beyond Azerbaijan, SOCAR is actively involved in numerous international ventures, spanning countries such as Türkiye, Georgia, Romania, Switzerland, Germany, and Ukraine. Additionally, the company engages in significant trading operations primarily based in Switzerland, Singapore, and Nigeria.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn

MENAFN28122023000187011040ID1107665285

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search