SOCAR Enhances Security Protocols At Production Sites

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR has implemented heightened security measures at the production sites of the Azneft production union, prompted by a significant shift in weather conditions across the country, SOCAR told Trend .

“As part of these precautions, restrictions on hazardous work have been imposed, accompanied by necessary steps to uphold health standards in accordance with labor regulations. Concurrently, educational initiatives are being conducted across all areas to ensure comprehensive awareness and preparedness,” the company said.

SOCAR operates in diverse sectors, encompassing oil and gas field exploration, oil, gas, and gas condensate extraction, processing, and transportation, alongside the distribution of oil and petrochemical products in both domestic and international markets. Furthermore, the company plays a crucial role in supplying natural gas to both industrial enterprises and the general population of Azerbaijan, as well as extending its services to Europe.

Beyond Azerbaijan, SOCAR is actively involved in numerous international ventures, spanning countries such as Türkiye, Georgia, Romania, Switzerland, Germany, and Ukraine. Additionally, the company engages in significant trading operations primarily based in Switzerland, Singapore, and Nigeria.

