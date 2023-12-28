Azerbaijan To Improve Activities Of Commission For State Awards In Science, Technology, Architecture, Culture And Literature - Decree

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on improving the activities of the Commission for State Awards of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the fields of science, technology, architecture, culture and literature and introducing amendments to some decrees and orders of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.