Azerbaijan To Improve Activities Of Commission For State Awards In Science, Technology, Architecture, Culture And Literature - Decree


12/28/2023 8:09:37 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on improving the activities of the Commission for State Awards of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the fields of science, technology, architecture, culture and literature and introducing amendments to some decrees and orders of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Will be updated

