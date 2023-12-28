               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Uzbekistan's HUMO Air Expanding Domestic Flight Destinations


12/28/2023 8:09:36 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 28. Uzbekistan's HUMO Air low-cost airline will launch a new flight between the Uzbek regions of Samarkand and Urgench, Trend reports.

As per the airline, the flights operations of the Samarkand – Urgench – Samarkand route will be available staring from January 7 of 2024.

Air travel services are scheduled to be operational twice a week, specifically on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Earlier this month, Humo Air started operating flights from the Uzbek capital of Tashkent to other regions from December 15 of 2023.

Furthermore, the airline will soon start operating flights to the Uzbek regions of Navoi, Termez, Bukhara and Ferghana.

Humo Air also plans to launch international flights to cities such as Almaty, Istanbul, and Dubai in 2024.

