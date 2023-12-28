               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
FM Explains Azerbaijan Declaring Two Employees Of French Embassy Persona Non Grata


12/28/2023 8:09:36 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Two employees of the French Embassy in Azerbaijan have been declared persona non grata, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during today's press conference on the results of 2023, Trend reports.

"It is worth noting that two years ago a note was sent to France saying that state bodies of Azerbaijan have serious facts regarding these persons. France declared two employees of our embassy as undesirable persons yesterday, without explanation. There is a difference between what we do and what they do. We speak specifically with facts that France refused to investigate," Bayramov noted.

Will be updated

