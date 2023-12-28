FM Explains Azerbaijan Declaring Two Employees Of French Embassy Persona Non Grata

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Two employees of
the French Embassy in Azerbaijan have been declared persona non
grata, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during
today's press conference on the results of 2023, Trend reports.
"It is worth noting that two years ago a note was sent to France
saying that state bodies of Azerbaijan have serious facts regarding
these persons. France declared two employees of our embassy as
undesirable persons yesterday, without explanation. There is a
difference between what we do and what they do. We speak
specifically with facts that France refused to investigate,"
Bayramov noted.
Will be updated
