France's Position Has Always Been Pro-Armenian - Azerbaijani FM


12/28/2023 8:09:36 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The current state of relations between Azerbaijan and France is at its lowest in the last 30 years, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during today's press conference on the results of 2023, Trend reports.

"This is not Azerbaijan's fault. Moreover, we have always taken real steps to develop our relations. And France's position has always been pro-Armenian," Bayramov noted.

