France's Position Has Always Been Pro-Armenian - Azerbaijani FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The current
state of relations between Azerbaijan and France is at its lowest
in the last 30 years, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun
Bayramov during today's press conference on the results of 2023,
Trend reports.
"This is not Azerbaijan's fault. Moreover, we have always taken
real steps to develop our relations. And France's position has
always been pro-Armenian," Bayramov noted.
Will be updated
MENAFN28122023000187011040ID1107665281
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.