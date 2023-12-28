Tajikistan's Highways To Serve For Transit In Transport Corridors - President Rahmon

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 28. Tajikistan's roads will serve for transit purposes in transport and economic corridors in the near future, the country's President Emomali Rahmon said while addressing the country's Supreme Assembly, Trend reports.

In this context, Rahmon mentioned routes such as China-Tajikistan-Afghanistan, China-Tajikistan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Türkiye-Europe, and Tajikistan-China-Pakistan.

Despite the hard economic and financial position, the president claims that the administration has mobilized all resources and potential since the country's independence (in 1991) to liberate it from communication isolation and develop it into a transit state.

He stated that 17 state investment projects worth more than 13 billion somoni ($1.1 billion) are now being implemented in Tajikistan's transportation industry.

"Since gaining independence, Tajikistan has executed 58 state investment projects for the construction and reconstruction of roads and railways, infrastructure development, and the enhancement of the industry's technical capabilities, totaling 26.6 billion somoni ($2.4 billion). Currently, work in this direction continues seamlessly," Rahmon said.