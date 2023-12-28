Tajikistan's Highways To Serve For Transit In Transport Corridors - President Rahmon

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 28. Tajikistan's
roads will serve for transit purposes in transport and economic
corridors in the near future, the country's President Emomali
Rahmon said while addressing the country's Supreme Assembly,
Trend reports.
In this context, Rahmon mentioned routes such as
China-Tajikistan-Afghanistan,
China-Tajikistan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Türkiye-Europe, and
Tajikistan-China-Pakistan.
Despite the hard economic and financial position, the president
claims that the administration has mobilized all resources and
potential since the country's independence (in 1991) to liberate it
from communication isolation and develop it into a transit
state.
He stated that 17 state investment projects worth more than 13
billion somoni ($1.1 billion) are now being implemented in
Tajikistan's transportation industry.
"Since gaining independence, Tajikistan has executed 58 state
investment projects for the construction and reconstruction of
roads and railways, infrastructure development, and the enhancement
of the industry's technical capabilities, totaling 26.6 billion
somoni ($2.4 billion). Currently, work in this direction continues
seamlessly," Rahmon said.
