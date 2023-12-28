Armenian PM Sees Return Of Western Azerbaijanis To Their Lands As Threat To National Security - Azerbaijani FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Armenian prime
minister sees return of Western Azerbaijanis to their lands as
threat to national security of Armenia, Foreign Minister of
Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference on the
results of 2023, Trend reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN28122023000187011040ID1107665279
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.