Foreign Ministers Of Azerbaijan And Armenia May Meet At The State Border

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The negotiation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia should not be held hostage by third countries, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during today's press conference on the results of 2023, Trend reports.

"Foreign Ministers of the two countries can meet on the state border. We have made such a proposal. As for holding the meeting in Azerbaijan, or Armenia, why not? Sooner or later it must happen," the minister noted.

