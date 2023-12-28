Foreign Ministers Of Azerbaijan And Armenia May Meet At The State Border

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The negotiation
process between Azerbaijan and Armenia should not be held hostage
by third countries, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun
Bayramov during today's press conference on the results of 2023,
"Foreign Ministers of the two countries can meet on the state
border. We have made such a proposal. As for holding the meeting in
Azerbaijan, or Armenia, why not? Sooner or later it must happen,"
the minister noted.
