Azerbaijan Spearheaded All Peace Treaty Initiatives - FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. All peace
treaty-related initiatives came from Azerbaijan, said Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during today's press conference on
the results of 2023, Trend reports.
"There are numerous sensitive issues. The goal is to sign an
agreement in which the universal principles are acknowledged by
both parties and serve as the foundation of relations. Obviously,
this will not solve all problems," the minister said.
