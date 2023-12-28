Azerbaijan Spearheaded All Peace Treaty Initiatives - FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. All peace treaty-related initiatives came from Azerbaijan, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during today's press conference on the results of 2023, Trend reports.

"There are numerous sensitive issues. The goal is to sign an agreement in which the universal principles are acknowledged by both parties and serve as the foundation of relations. Obviously, this will not solve all problems," the minister said.

