Amendments Made To Law On Electricity In Azerbaijan


12/28/2023 8:09:35 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. President Ilham Aliyev has signed the Law "On Amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan 'On Electricity'", Trend reports.

According to the amendments, it is prohibited to connect to the electric network construction objects requiring a permit under the Republic of Azerbaijan's Urban Planning and Construction Code, as well as construction objects subject to notification but built or under construction without the grounds specified in Article 80.4 of this Code.

