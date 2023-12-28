Amendments Made To Law On Electricity In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. President Ilham
Aliyev has signed the Law "On Amendments to the Law of the Republic
of Azerbaijan 'On Electricity'", Trend reports.
According to the amendments, it is prohibited to connect to the
electric network construction objects requiring a permit under the
Republic of Azerbaijan's Urban Planning and Construction Code, as
well as construction objects subject to notification but built or
under construction without the grounds specified in Article 80.4 of
this Code.
MENAFN28122023000187011040ID1107665276
