Chairman Of Azerbaijani CEC Meets With Head Of OSCE Election Observation Mission

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The Chairman of
the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, Mazahir
Panahov has met with the head of the election observation mission
from the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights
(ODIHR) of the OSCE Johann Murphy in connection with the early
presidential election in the country scheduled for February 7,
2024, a source in the CEC told Trend .
The source said that Panahov, welcoming the head of the
observation mission and its members, expressed satisfaction with
the meeting.
"Thanking Panahov for the warm welcome at the CEC and for
finding time for the meeting despite a busy schedule, Murphy
informed about the structure and composition of the election
observation mission," the source noted. "The mission members
inquired about the progress of the preparations for the upcoming
election and asked the CEC chairman to inform them about the
projects implemented and planned."
"Panahov emphasized that the structure he leads attaches great
importance to relations with international organizations and is
always open to cooperation, and all processes are carried out with
broad transparency," the source further said. "He spoke about
Azerbaijan's electoral system, electoral legislation, the
principles of the activities of election commissions, and various
projects implemented and planned in connection with the upcoming
election."
"Speaking about the systematic and consistent preparation for
the election, the Chairman noted that for the early presidential
election, the CEC approved the candidacies of 15 people (five
candidates from political parties and 10 self-nominated candidates)
with relevant decisions," the source reminded.
"He also mentioned that, in accordance with the requirements of
the Election Code, the submitted signature sheets and other
election documents are currently being verified by a professional
working group," the source pointed out. "The CEC chairman invited
members of the election observation mission to actively participate
at any time, both in the verification of signature sheets and in
any other election-related procedures."
"According to him, broad opportunities have been created for
observing these processes, which are entirely transparent and open
to the public. Like other interested parties, they can always
directly observe the unfolding events," the source said.
"The meeting also held an exchange of opinions on some mutually
interesting issues," added the source.
On December 19, the Central Election Commission approved the
candidacy of Ilham Aliyev nominated by the New Azerbaijan Party for
participation in the early presidential election.
The CEC meeting held on December 21 approved the candidacies of
self-nominated Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, as well as Fazil Mustafa
(the Great Creation Party), Elshad Musayev (the Great Azerbaijan
Party), Gudrat Hasanguliyev (the United Popular Front Party of
Azerbaijan), and Razi Nurullayev (the National Front Party).
On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed a decree holding an early presidential election in
the country on February 7, 2024.
