Atlantic City entities rally, seek legal intervention against road project

(MENAFN) Several prominent entities, including five Boardwalk casinos and AtlantiCare hospital, are escalating their legal efforts to halt a contentious road modification initiative spearheaded by Atlantic City. These entities, encompassing Caesars, Tropicana, Bally's, Hard Rock, and Resorts casinos, have petitioned a state Superior Court judge to intervene and terminate the contentious project, which commenced on December 13th. Their primary contention hinges on potential adverse impacts on business operations and public safety, especially during peak traffic periods.



Contrastingly, Atlantic City officials assert that the endeavor, funded both federally and at the state level, aims to enhance road safety without imposing any financial burden on local taxpayers. They emphasize that the road's narrowing was a prerequisite for securing USD24 million in governmental funding. However, these assurances did not dissuade the aforementioned entities from seeking legal recourse.



Judge Michael Blee of Atlantic County recently rendered a decision declining the immediate injunction sought by the casinos and AtlantiCare, opting instead to schedule a comprehensive hearing on January 26th to delve deeper into the complexities of the matter. Mark Giannantonio, serving as the president of Resorts and representing the broader Casino Association of New Jersey, conveyed nuanced industry perspectives.



While expressing support for certain facets of the initiative, such as road resurfacing and traffic signal coordination aimed at curtailing pedestrian-related mishaps along a stretch of Atlantic Avenue, Giannantonio underscored the imperative need for an exhaustive impact assessment. He further highlighted the necessity for approval from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, a pivotal state agency overseeing traffic dynamics within the vicinity. For over a year, these casinos have advocated for a comprehensive study to evaluate potential traffic diversions onto residential routes and notably congested thoroughfares like Pacific Avenue, where several Boardwalk casinos are situated, particularly foreseeing challenges during peak traffic influxes.

