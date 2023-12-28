Prolux Cleaning Receives Prestigious Recognition As Top Local Business In Watford For 2021

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) ProLux Cleaning, a distinguished professional carpet and upholstery cleaning company with roots dating back to 2010, proudly announces its recent recognition as one of the best local businesses in Watford for the year 2021. This accolade is a testament to ProLux's unwavering commitment to excellence and its deep connection with the local community.



Since its inception in Borehamwood, ProLux Cleaning has evolved into a leading cleaning service provider, expanding its reach to cover all of Greater London. Despite its growth, the company remains deeply rooted in its origins, continuing to serve loyal customers who have been part of the ProLux family since the very beginning.



At the heart of ProLux's success is a customer-centric approach that prioritizes client satisfaction. In 2021 alone, ProLux completed an impressive 50,000 cleaning jobs, achieving an outstanding satisfaction rate of 9.8 out of 10. These remarkable numbers underscore the company's dedication to delivering top-notch service, ensuring that every customer's experience exceeds expectations.



A significant portion of these cleaning jobs were performed locally, with ProLux's team of skilled and dedicated local cleaners. This localized approach not only ensures a swift and efficient service but also fosters a strong sense of community engagement.



ProLux Cleaning takes immense pride in its team of professionals and their commitment to upholding industry standards. The company holds accreditations from prestigious organizations such as the National Carpet Cleaners Association (NCCA), WoolSafe, and the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC). These accreditations serve as a testament to ProLux's adherence to the highest levels of professionalism and expertise in the field of carpet and upholstery cleaning.



"As we reflect on the past year, receiving recognition as one of the best local businesses in Watford fills us with gratitude and a sense of accomplishment," says the Founder and CEO of ProLux Cleaning. "Our journey started in Borehamwood, and it's heartening to see our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction resonating with the local community."



This accolade not only recognizes ProLux Cleaning's outstanding performance but also solidifies its position as a trusted and reputable service provider in the cleaning industry. The company looks forward to continuing its mission of delivering impeccable service and maintaining strong ties with the Watford community in the years to come.



