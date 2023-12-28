Arab League Calls For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza, Aid Delivery

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- The Arab League called on Thursday for an immediate ceasefire and halt of Israeli occupation aggression against the Gaza Strip, which would open the doorway for the safe delivery of necessary relief aid to the war-torn region.

In a speech to the Arab Parliament special session on supporting Palestine and the Gaza Strip, the league's Assistant Secretary for Palestinian Affairs and Occupied Arab lands Ambassador Saeed Abu-Ali said, "All those who opposed an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip are partners in the heinous crimes and have blood on their hands."

The misery connected with the Palestinian cause could only be solved through ending occupation and establishing an independent state of Palestine within the June 1967 borders and east Jerusalem as capital of the country, indicated Abu-Ali, stressing that any military solution to the situation would be detrimental to the Palestinian people and their rights for dignity and freedom.

Abu-Ali followed by saying that the Israeli occupation government, for years, had been committing acts of horror against the Palestinian people, killing them, abusing them, and destroying their lives and honor.

The separation of the issue of the Gaza Strip from what was occurring in the West Bank is another attempt to de-legitimize the Palestinian cause, but this would not take place, affirmed the Arab League official.

The two state solution would only come via a true international determination to bring it into reality, indicated the official who affirmed that the majority of the world was in support of the step save a few countries who stand against justice and truth.

The Israeli war machine is committing and act of genocide that must be stopped at all cost and the world must implement international resolutions to halt these crimes, he added.

He went on to say that, 2.5 percent of the Gaza population were either massacred, wounded, or missing, revealing that 60 percent of total infrastructure in the Strip was completely destroyed.

Abu-Ali called for implementing UNSC resolution 2720 allowing for the increased delivery of crucial humanitarian relief aid into Gaza before the matters slide into uncharted territories. (pickup previous)

