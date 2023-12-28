Kuwait Special Olympics .. Year Packed With Various Activities

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salman Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Special Olympics had a year filled with various activities and competitions as it began to regain its footing after the coronavirus competition.

The year of 2023 commenced with athletic competitions for intellectually challenged athletes, held for the first time using the GMS system, a system adopted internationally for managing and categorizing athletes and results.

In March, the third local Bocce Championship took place in Kazma Sporting club, with the participation of 100 competitors from 21 bodies.

A notable highlight was the Berlin-hosted Special Olympics World Summer Games last June, that saw the wide participation of 190 countries and 7,000 athletes.

The Kuwaiti team marked a significant achievement during its participation with seven gold medals, 10 silver and four bronze as well as a variety of positions.

This remarkable accomplishment was honored by His Highness the Amir, Crown Prince at the time, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as he received the athletes and directed for providing them with even more support to ease obstacles, and sharpen their skillsets.

In line with efforts aiming to amplify athletic or social integration of people with disabilities, a Sports Health Day was held in cooperation with the American Army.

The year wrapped up with the first ever race for walking and running for people with intellectual disabilities on occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities falling on December 3.

The race, organized in coordination with Al-Tomouh club, saw the participation of some 130 individuals.

Chief of the Special Olympics Rehab Buresli spoke to KUNA Thursday expressing her joy and pride at all the developments made in the field, commending efforts of organizing the various activities.

Buresli also took the time to hail Al-Tomouh club for all that they are doing and affirmed intent on working diligently and taking achievements to the next level. (end)

