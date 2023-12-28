Petra Authority Chairman, Brazilian Ambassador Explore Tourism Collaboration

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Petra, Dec. 28 (Petra) -- Fares Braizat, Chairman of the Petra Development Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA), held discussions on Thursday with Brazilian Ambassador M?rcio Fagundes do Nascimento regarding potential tourism collaboration between the two nations aimed at fostering the exchange of insights.Braizat underscored the significance of tourism collaboration in elevating the global standing of Petra, highlighting the authority's commitment to executing a comprehensive development strategy in the region. This strategy particularly focuses on diversifying and enhancing the tourism offerings in Petra.He emphasized Petra's role as a UNESCO World Heritage site, a crucial archaeological and tourist destination, and one of the premier attractions worldwide.Do Nascimento expressed that his visit to Petra was for the purpose of experiencing its landmarks and delving into its historical and tourism legacy.He highlighted the prospect of strengthening bilateral ties through tourism, leveraging the considerable potential both nations possess in this domain, with numerous significant tourist and archaeological sites.He further conveyed his country's interest in initiating collaborative programs and activities to enhance the tourism landscape, specifically targeting Petra and the broader Kingdom.