JRF Trained 157 Beneficiaries To Enter Labor Market

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 28 (Petra) - Jordan River Foundation (JRF) empowered 157 beneficiaries within the project" "Enhancing Capacities of Syrian Refugees for Self-Reliance, Improved Livelihoods and Financial Inclusion," implemented in partnership with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).In a statement on Thursday, JRF said it honored the project's beneficiaries after completing a set of technical training programs provided by 36 service providers from the JRF's strategic partners.Training focused on technical tracks in digital marketing, website design, audio production, metal handicrafts and translation skills, the statement noted.The JRF added that beneficiaries also received special training was provided in the field of maintenance of electric-powered and hybrid cars, and care and beauty skills.The JRF said that an honorary ceremony was held on the sidelines of the project for the service provider partners, in appreciation of their efforts in empowering people and families, who benefited from training activities.In total, the project targets about 660 households from Jordanian local communities and Syrian refugees in seven governorates: Amman, Irbid, Ajloun, Mafraq, Tafila, Ma'an, and Aqaba, the JRF announced.The project aimed to improve income level of the targeted families by providing training courses that enable beneficiaries to develop their professional and entrepreneurial capabilities and provide guidance services, the statement pointed out.