Parks Associates Announces Its Annual Top Leaders In Technology List For 2023

DALLAS, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates, the research authority on digital lifestyles and technology, today released its

2023

Top Leaders in Technology , an annual list that recognizes leading technology executives who are featured speakers at the firm's annual executive conferences . Parks Associates recognizes these leaders for their pivotal roles in market growth and their dedication to expanding industry knowledge. The research firm reports that 90% of US internet households now own a smartphone, surpassing the television for the first time to become the most ubiquitous device among US consumers.

Parks Associates: Top Leaders in Technology

Top Leaders in Technology includes the following industry categories:

2023 Top Leaders in Technology

2023 Top Leaders in Connected Home and Security

2023 Top Leaders in Energy

2023 Top Leaders in Connected Health

2023 Top Leaders in Video and Entertainment

2023 Top Leaders in Multifamily

The firm hosts thousands of executives each year at its events, which highlight market changes, growth opportunities, shifts in consumer preferences, and strategic business transformations that will drive tech innovation.

Parks Associates' annual events include its signature event

CONNECTIONSTM: The Premier Connected Home Conference ; Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer ; Connected Health Summit: Consumer Engagement and Innovation ; Smart Spaces: Apartments, Hospitality and Community Living ; Future of Video: Business of Streaming ; and CONNECTIONSTM Summit: Performance and Profits: Smart Home Strategies , hosted each year at CES®.

"Our Top Leaders in Technology lists represent the value of collaborative thought leadership," said Elizabeth Parks , President and CMO, Parks Associates. "These exceptional individuals, through their innovation and dedication, are forecasting our technological trajectory and actively constructing it. We are proud to spotlight their accomplishments."

Top Leaders in Technology contributed their vision and support during one of the firm's annual events in 2023, which hosted over 4,500 industry executives from more than 2,200 organizations. Conference attendees included C-level executives, vide presidents, product managers, marketing directors, government officials, media influencers, and more.

"By bringing together these distinguished individuals, we leverage the 'wisdom of crowds' to spur innovation and insight that propel the industries we research forward," said

Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein , VP, Marketing, Parks Associates and key organizer for Parks Associates events. "This list celebrates individual excellence and underscores the collective genius that emerges when the brightest minds converge."

Parks Associates' 2024 event schedule is available at . The next event is CONNECTIONSTM Summit at CES on January 9 in Las Vegas. The event is sponsored by SmartThings, Ivani, Kaadas Smart Locks, SkyBell, Shelly, Ubiety Technologies, Alarm, Cox Communities, AIG, Calix, Nice, Origin, and Universal Electronics. CONNECTIONSTM Summit is a one-day executive conference followed by an evening networking reception, sponsored by Cox Communities.

