Brandt Celebrates The Holidays With $500,000 In Community Donations

Brandt employees directed funds to support 14 organizations across Canada, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand during an annual holiday event.



REGINA, Saskatchewan, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holidays just got a lot more festive for 14 charities, thanks to $500,000 in donations from the Brandt Group of Companies' Thanks A Billion Holiday Fund.



“We are very grateful to our customers, employees, and the communities where they live and work,” says Brandt Senior Vice President of Marketing, Matt Semple. “Our Thanks A Billion Holiday Fund is our way of saying 'thank you'. And there's no time like the holiday season to do that.”

The charitable donations were part of Brandt Family Christmas, an annual online holiday celebration for Brandt employees around the world. As part of the festivities, employees voted for their favourite charities, and $500,000 was distributed to organizations across Canada, the USA, Australia, and New Zealand based on percentage of votes cast.

“We are so grateful to be included as one of the charities of choice for this year's Brandt Family Christmas,” says Phyillis O'Connor, executive director of the Canadian Mental Health Association (Saskatchewan Division).“Brandt's donation will ensure quality programming to support those living with mental illness and those who wish to maintain their mental wellness.”

Brandt has grown over the past few years, and so has its commitment to local communities. Since 2020, the Thanks A Billion Holiday Fund has donated more than $1.6 million to charities in the communities where Brandt's employees and customers live and work. This year's recipients, by country, are:



