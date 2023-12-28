Global Clear Aligners Market Size To Reach USD 38.48 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global clear aligners market , valued at USD 38.48 Billion in 2032, is projected to experience robust growth, reaching USD 12.6 billion by 2028, according to a comprehensive market research report. The report anticipates a rapid revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9% during the forecast period.

Key factors driving this substantial market expansion include continuous technological advancements in dentistry, a surge in product launches and approvals for clear aligners, and the growing preference for clear aligners over traditional braces. Clear aligners, also known as invisible aligners, are transparent trays designed to straighten teeth, serving as an alternative to traditional braces. These aligners have gained popularity due to their enhanced comfort, durability, and aesthetic appeal compared to conventional methods.

The report highlights the transformative impact of technological advancements in clear aligners, including virtual digital models, Computer-Aided Design-Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAD-CAM), Three Dimensional (3D) scanning, and 3D printing technology. These innovations enable better diagnosis and personalized treatment experiences. The market has witnessed notable developments, such as the acquisition of exocad Global Holdings GmbH by Align Technology, Inc., facilitating the integration of digital platforms in orthodontic services.

The rise in oral health problems globally, as reported by the World Health Organization (WHO), contributes to the increased demand for clear aligners. Approximately 3.5 billion people worldwide are affected by oral diseases, with cavities, severe gum disease, and tooth loss being the most prevalent issues. The market responds to this demand, as demonstrated by the launch of OraFit custom clear aligner system by Bausch Health Companies Inc., addressing malocclusion and aligning permanent teeth.

However, challenges such as the high cost of clear aligners, lack of awareness about dental health problems, and potential inconveniences for patients may hinder market growth. Clear aligner treatments are relatively expensive, and improper usage may impact the effectiveness of the treatment process. Some patients may experience bite issues, leading to concerns about facial shape alteration and related symptoms.

The teenage segment dominated the global clear aligners market in 2022, accounting for the largest revenue share. The prevalence of common oral health issues in children and teenagers, such as crooked teeth and malocclusion, contributes to the popularity of clear aligners in this age group.

The polyurethane segment is projected to experience fast revenue growth due to the rising use of clear aligners incorporating polyurethane materials. Major orthodontic companies, such as Invisalign and SureSmile, leverage polyurethane to enhance elasticity and structural properties.

The in-office aligners segment is expected to register moderate revenue growth, driven by dental professionals providing personalized treatment for teeth alignment. Notably, SmileDirectClub's collaboration with dentists emphasizes in-office aligner care.

North America led the global clear aligners market in 2022, with strategic initiatives and FDA-approved product launches driving revenue. Europe is expected to witness the fastest growth, attributed to government regulations and key acquisitions, such as Institut Straumann AG's acquisition of PlusDental. The Asia Pacific region is poised to contribute significantly to market revenue, fueled by the rising demand for clear aligners in countries like India and China.

Scope of Research