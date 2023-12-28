Federal court permits Apple to continue sales of Series 9, Ultra 2 watches

(MENAFN) In a recent development concerning Apple's product lineup, a federal court has granted a temporary reprieve to Apple, allowing the tech giant to recommence sales of its Series 9 and Ultra 2 Apple Watch models. This decision comes in the wake of a prior directive from the International Trade Commission (ITC) in October, wherein Apple was prohibited from utilizing specific patented technologies related to a blood-oxygen monitoring system integral to these watch models. The ITC's initial ruling was a response to a patent infringement claim brought forth by Masimo, a prominent medical technology enterprise, targeting Apple's incorporation of said technologies.



In compliance with the ITC's mandate, Apple had recently ceased online sales of the contentious watch models within the U.S., a move that coincidentally occurred mere days ahead of the festive Christmas shopping rush. However, the recent judicial intervention provides Apple with a provisional green light, permitting the resumption of sales while the court evaluates the merits of Apple's appeal against the ITC's ruling. Apple promptly announced that consumers could anticipate the relisting of these watch models on its online platform by noon Pacific Time on Thursday. Additionally, select Apple retail outlets would reintroduce the products by Wednesday, with broader availability anticipated by the weekend.



This recent patent dispute isn't an isolated incident for Apple's wearable technology segment. Previously, the ITC had adjudicated another patent dispute in favor of AliveCor, asserting that Apple had infringed upon the latter's EKG-related technology. Interestingly, the Biden administration opted not to overturn this particular ruling. However, the ramifications of this decision on Apple's market position remain somewhat muted, given another regulatory entity's determination that AliveCor's specific technology lacked patentable attributes. Nevertheless, with recurring legal entanglements in the medical-tech sphere, industry experts like Dan Ives, an analyst with Wedbush Securities, foresee a probable shift in Apple's strategy. Ives suggests that Apple might pivot towards forging licensing agreements or potentially even acquiring nascent startups specializing in the medical technology domain to fortify its position and innovation pipeline.

