Beauty Drinks Market Is Anticipated To Reach US$1,547.391 Million By 2029 At A CAGR Of 9.29%

The beauty drinks market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.29% from US$830.833 million in 2022 to US$1,547.391 million in 2029.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the beauty drinks market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.29% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$1,547.391 million by 2029.The growing old-age population and healthcare benefits are driving the growth of the beauty drinks market. Beauty drinks are a great choice for aging consumers who are increasingly looking for specialized solutions to improve and beautify their skin. The aging consumers demand numerous drinks such as fermented drinks , beauty drinks, and, energy drinks to improve their health conditions. Furthermore, according to the World Health Organization, the proportion of the population aged 60 and above increased from 1 billion to 1.4 billion in 2020 and the population of people aged 60 and above will double (2.1 billion) by 2050.Beauty drinks are nutritional beverages that help with anti-aging, skin brightening, and the appearance of acne, scars, and pigmentation. They contain botanical extracts of vegetables, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to help with skin detoxification.Several product launches and collaborations are happening in the market, which is fuelling the growth of the beauty drinks market. For instance, in October 2021, Sappe launched a new less sweet Sappe Beauti Drink line to provide consumers with a wider range of innovative goods while adding the greatest value to the commodity. Additionally, in May 2021, Aquilini Beverage Group announced the launch of Beautiful Drinks Co. (BDC). It is a spirit-based ready-to-drink (RTD) drink sparked by the beauty in nature and flavored with carefully selected distillates and botanical extracts of plants.Access sample report or view details:The global beauty drinks market, based on type is segmented into four main categories namely vitamins and minerals, collagen, carotenoids, and other types. Collagen is more useful for skin care and accounts for a major market share.The global beauty drinks market, based on distribution channel is segmented into four main categories namely grocery retailers, beauty specialty stores, drug stores and pharmacies, and other distribution channels. Beauty drinks are commonly found in beauty specialty stores in numerous varieties and therefore such channels account for a major share of the global beauty drinks market.Asia Pacific is expected to contribute to a significant portion of the beauty drinks market due to the increasing aging population. For instance, according to the United Nations Population Division, the proportion of older adults in India aged 60 and above is expected to reach around 320 million by 2050.Additionally, according to the World Health Organization, China's population of people over 60 will increase by 28% which is 402 million by 2040. Moreover, the growing self-consciousness and adoption of a healthy lifestyle have further provided a positive scope for future market growth.The research includes coverage of Shiseido Co. Ltd, Nestle SA, Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co. Ltd, Kinohimitsu, Sappe Public Company Limited, Juice Generation, Rejuvenated Ltd, Vital Protiens LLC, Molecule Beverages are significant market players in the beauty drinks market.The market analytics report segments the beauty drinks market using the following criteria:.By TypeoVitamins and MineralsoCollagenoCarotenoidsoOther Types.By Distribution ChanneloGrocery RetailersoBeauty Specialty StoresoDrug Stores and PharmaciesoOther Distribution Channels.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Shiseido Co. Ltd.Nestle SA.Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co. Ltd.Kinohimitsu.Sappe Public Company Limited.Juice Generation.Rejuvenated Ltd.Vital Protiens LLC.Molecule BeveragesExplore More Reports:.Global Squash Drinks Market:.Sports Drink Market:.Soft Drinks Market:

