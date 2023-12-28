UN mission in Lebanon urges authorities to investigate injuring peacekeeper

(MENAFN) On Thursday, the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon urged authorities to look into an incident in the southern part of the country that resulted in an injury to one of the mission's members.



In Lebanon's southern region, known as a stronghold of the influential Iran-backed Hezbollah group and where the UN force has faced previous attacks, groups of young men obstructed UNIFIL patrols on two occasions since Wednesday.



“A peacekeeper was hurt after a patrol was attacked by a group of young men in Taybeh” close to the Israeli border on Wednesday evening, UNIFIL stated in a declaration, it further mentioned that “a vehicle was also damaged.”



“We call on the Lebanese authorities to undertake a full and swift investigation, and for all perpetrators to be brought to justice,” it noted.



The UN force stated that similar “attacks... are not only condemnable, but they are violations of (UN Security Council) Resolution 1701 and Lebanese law.”



Established in 1978, UNIFIL was created to oversee the withdrawal of Israeli forces following their invasion of Lebanon in response to a Palestinian attack.



Subsequently strengthened by Resolution 1701 after a destructive conflict between Hezbollah and Israel in 2006, the mission comprises approximately 10,000 peacekeepers whose primary responsibility is to monitor the ceasefire agreement between the two conflicting parties.

