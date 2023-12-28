Pro-Palestinian protesters stage protests leading to disruptions near 2 of US airports

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, pro-Palestinian protesters staged demonstrations that led to significant disruptions near two of the United States' busiest airports: New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport. These protests resulted in substantial traffic delays, coinciding with a peak period of holiday travel for U.S. airlines. Specifically, in New York, activists took to the Van Wyck Expressway leading to JFK Airport, where they formed human chains and displayed banners advocating for an end to the Israel-Hamas conflict and advocating for expanded Palestinian rights. This peaceful protest halted traffic movement for approximately 20 minutes, prompting some stranded travelers to exit their vehicles, luggage in tow, and navigate through the gridlock by walking along the highway median.



Authorities took action in response to the demonstrations. Across both locations, a total of 62 individuals were arrested, as confirmed by law enforcement. In the New York scenario, 26 protesters faced charges related to disorderly conduct and obstructing vehicular traffic. To assist affected travelers in reaching their destinations amidst the chaos, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey deployed two buses to shuttle passengers through the congested route to the airport, ensuring that their holiday travel plans were not entirely derailed.

