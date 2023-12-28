US government bond yields drop amid expectations of easing inflation, possible rate changes

(MENAFN) In a notable shift reflecting market sentiments, yields on US government bonds experienced a decline, with borrowing costs touching a nadir not witnessed in the past five months. This downturn comes against the backdrop of burgeoning investor optimism regarding the potential alleviation of inflationary pressures and burgeoning expectations of an interest rate reduction slated for 2024.



Specifically, the benchmark 10-year Treasury bond yield retreated by a significant margin, receding by slightly over 6 basis points to settle at 3.840 percent—a watermark last observed in July. Concurrently, other segments of the Treasury market mirrored this downward trajectory, with the yield on two-year Treasury notes registering a decline of approximately two basis points, closing at 4.267 percent. Similarly, longer-dated 30-year bonds also saw a reduction, shedding 6 basis points to reach 3.989 percent.



Delving into market sentiment and projections, insights gleaned from the Fed Watch tool paint a vivid picture of evolving expectations. Presently, there exists an overwhelming consensus, with an 85.5 percent likelihood, suggesting that the Federal Reserve will maintain the status quo, keeping interest rates anchored within the 5.25 percent to 5.50 percent range during its forthcoming meeting slated for January 31. However, peering further into the horizon towards the subsequent March meeting, the landscape appears more nuanced. A compelling 84.6 percent probability underscores market anticipations of a potential rate reduction, albeit modest, signaling potential monetary policy shifts on the horizon.

MENAFN28122023000045015682ID1107665220