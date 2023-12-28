Gunmen open fire on car in US, killing woman, injuring driver

(MENAFN) In Queens, a county in New York, a woman lost her life in a car ambush carried out by three gunmen on Wednesday. The driver of the car, a man, sustained injuries during the incident, as reported by the police, according to a US-based news agency.



A video capturing the event reveals the three assailants, with two of them wearing hoods to conceal their faces, strolling casually across Liberty Avenue near 127th Street. Subsequently, they swiftly produced firearms and began firing into a parked car, as depicted in the CCTV footage.



An eyewitness recounted that the perpetrators discharged at least 20 rounds before fleeing the scene. The incident underscores the alarming escalation of violence and poses a significant concern for public safety in the area.



"Like, semi-automatic. It goes bang bang, then bang bang bang," the man, who has not been named, told a US-based news agency.



Authorities disclosed that the victim, 28-year-old Clarisa Burgos, was fatally shot in the head and succumbed to her injuries on the scene. The man behind the wheel, aged 39, sustained gunshot wounds to the chest and torso during the ambush, police stated.



Despite being injured, the man managed to drive away from the location in an attempt to escape the assailants. He covered a distance of two miles (3.2 kilometers) and arrived at the 103rd police precinct to seek assistance, as reported by the news agency. The harrowing incident highlights the swift and distressing nature of the attack, leaving one dead and the driver injured.



"He was then rushed to the hospital. We're told he is expected to survive," a police representative stated.



"That's crazy to hear. That's not right. It makes me sad... That's not nice. Not happy at all," according to a different eyewitness.

