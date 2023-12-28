Crypto miners invest USD600M to prepare for Bitcoin reward halving

(MENAFN) In a strategic move to fortify their positions and outpace rivals, the cryptocurrency mining community is fervently investing in cutting-edge technological equipment designed to maximize Bitcoin extraction. Their urgency stems from an impending reduction in rewards, anticipated to be halved in approximately four months. Recent data provided by industry insider, "The Miner Mag," sheds light on this proactive approach, revealing that mining entities listed on global stock exchanges have earmarked a staggering USD600 million this December alone. This substantial investment focuses primarily on acquiring state-of-the-art chips and servers, foundational elements instrumental in documenting Bitcoin transactions. To contextualize this expenditure, it's noteworthy that this month's outlay constitutes nearly half of the USD1.3 billion allocated throughout the entirety of the current year.



Interestingly, this aggressive acquisition drive unfolds against a backdrop of considerable adversity for mining enterprises. The sector weathered significant setbacks during the cryptocurrency market's downturn in 2022. However, the recent resurgence in Bitcoin's valuation, soaring to an impressive peak exceeding USD44,000—the highest in a year and a half—has reignited hopes of profitability among these firms. Complicating this landscape is an impending shift scheduled for April: the much-anticipated halving of incentives tied to Bitcoin transaction verification. While optimists within the industry anticipate that this quadrennial "halving" might catalyze further cryptocurrency appreciation in the coming year, it undeniably poses a substantial risk, potentially eroding the already delicate profit margins of mining operations.



Yuri Polovich, spearheading the mining department at Foundry, encapsulated the prevailing sentiment within the mining community, emphasizing the imperative nature of these investments. He remarked, “The decision to procure equipment isn't solely tethered to bullish market sentiments." Polovich further elucidated that miners are acutely aware of the long game, recognizing that rejuvenating their infrastructure now stands as a linchpin for sustained operations, especially in the challenging post-halving landscape on the horizon.

