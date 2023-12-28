Mattr Receives Over $27 Million In International Purchase Orders For Flexpipe

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd., dba Mattr Infratech (“Mattr” or the“Company”) (TSX: MATR) announced today that its Flexpipe business has been awarded two purchase orders (“POs”), one in the Middle East and one in India, for its composite, spoolable pipe. In combination, the POs are valued at over $27 million, and are expected to be delivered in the first half of 2024.



“The magnitude of these orders highlights the growing demand for our products in international markets, particularly where adoption of non-metallic solutions is prioritized,” said Martin Perez, Group President of Mattr's Composite Technologies segment.“The latest PO in the Middle East, which is for our larger diameter pipe, represents one of the most sizeable single orders for Flexpipe in its history. The PO in India also demonstrates that a growing high-class market is trusting our pipe for their needs.”

About Mattr

Mattr is a growth-oriented, global materials technology company broadly serving critical infrastructure markets, including electrification, transportation, communication, water management and energy. Its two business segments, Composite Technologies and Connection Technologies, operate a global network of manufacturing and technology centers, delivering differentiated, high-value products which enable responsible renewal and enhancement of critical infrastructure while lowering risk and environmental impact.

