Kcareconnections Will Offer A Free Live Reading Of Frizzle Frazzle

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LEWISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Press Release



For Immediate Release



Free TikTok Reading Event to Help Explain Mental Illness to Children



(Lewisburg, Pennsylvania)- On January 5, 2024, Kristian Keefer will be hosting a free reading event on TikTok to help explain mental illness to children in an accessible way. Keefer, a single parent who is homebound due to medical issues, published the children's book "Frizzle Frazzle Super Sarah" to help her then-young son understand his older sister's bipolar disorder diagnosis.



The book tells the story of Sarah, a girl with "frizzle frazzles" in her brain that cause her to act differently at times. Her brother and friends learn that Sarah's frizzle frazzles are called bipolar disorder and that with the right help, Sarah can manage her condition.



The upcoming TikTok event aims to read the story to a wider audience in order to help other families facing mental illness. Listeners will gain an initial understanding of bipolar disorder and how it can impact children and families in an age-appropriate way.



Keefer notes, "This story originally started as a way to explain to my young son why his big sister needed to go to the hospital sometimes. I published it in hopes that it could help other families too. This reading event is a chance for us to share the story and our experiences more widely in an accessible format.



The free TikTok reading event will take place January 5, 2024 on @itsoktoberare. Reading will begin at 6PM EST. A question and answer segment will be held for 1 hour following the reading of the story. Copies of the book Frizzle Frazzle Super Sarah will also be made available for free to anyone who needs but cannot afford one. The goal is simply to help as many people as possible understand and support loved ones with mental illness.

Kristian Keefer

KCareConnections

+1 570-217-9685

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Other