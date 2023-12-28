'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Ananya, Siddhant, Adarsh Too Good & Real, Says Zoya

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) Zoya Akhtar, wearing the hat of co-writer and co-producer of 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', has said that all the three principal actors -- Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi -- have nailed their performances in the film.

In a conversation with the media, Zoya she opened up on the performances of the actors and what made her choose Arjun Varain as the film's director.

"The characters required the actors to be vulnerable," explained Zoya. "Ananya, Siddhant and Adarsh are too good and real in the film. There was a feeling of being not good enough that had to come out from their roles and each one of them was able to do it in a naked, vulnerable way."

Talking about Arjun's direction, Zoya said, "When one does not have a body of work and wants to be a director, one needs to have a voice and a clear perspective. Arjun has a voice and a very clear perspective. He is also very sensitive. Those are the things you look out for in a director."

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is a coming-of-age drama directed by Arjun Varain Singh. It focuses on the lives of three best friends and how they manage their career goals, relationships and emotions together.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby banners, the film released on Netflix on December 26.

