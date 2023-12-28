               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Hardline Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Courtyards


12/28/2023 7:25:00 AM

Occupied Jerusalem, Dec. 28 (Petra) -Dozens of extremist Jewish settlers stormed courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied city of Jerusalem under heavy protection from Israeli occupation police.
In a statement on Thursday, Jerusalem Islamic Endowments Department reported that dozens of hardline Jewish settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque from Magharibah Gate and performed Talmudic rituals there.
Additionally, the occupation police continue to prevent citizens from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque, causing a drop in the number of Muslim worshipers.

