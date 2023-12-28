Israel Killed 105 Journalists In Gaza So Far

Gaza, Dec. 28 (Petra) - A total of 105 journalists were killed since the start of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza Strip, government media office in Gaza announced on Thursday.The office added that this toll came after journalists Mohammad Khair al-Din and Ahmed Maher Khair al-Din died in Israeli shelling on the coastal enclave.

