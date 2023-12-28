Lower House Speaker: Regional Security Hinges On Just Palestinian Solution

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 28 (Petra) -- Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament Ahmed Safadi asserted that security and stability in the region are contingent on a comprehensive and just solution to the Palestinian issue, ensuring the establishment of an independent state.He emphasized the commitment to the defense of Gaza and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people despite the growing challenges and pressures.He noted that Jordan, while on the front lines of defending Palestine, is also waging a war against gangs and militias attempting to smuggle weapons and drugs on its other borders.In a statement released on Thursday by the Lower House, Safadi, during his participation in an Arab Parliament session at the Arab League, highlighted Jordan's continuous efforts in defense of Palestine.He pointed out that His Majesty King Abdullah II, since the start of the brutal aggression, was speaking the truth and presenting to the world a true narrative that contributed to influencing international public opinion, which was being led by the occupier's false narrative, just as Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah presented important content to relay the image to the world, after the perpetrator was portraying themselves as the victim. Additionally, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II supervised the preparation of a second field hospital in the Gaza Strip while Her Royal Highness Princess Salma bint Abdullah II, along with the Royal Jordanian Air Force Falcons, also carried out airdrops carrying urgent relief for Gaza.Addressing potential scenarios, Safadi categorically rejected ideas of reoccupying parts of Gaza, establishing buffer zones, or displacing its people. "Today we have the duty to take a unified stance to reject the displacement of Palestinians from their land, and to protect the unity of the land and the Palestinian people. There is no room for separation between what is happening in Gaza and what is being planned for the West Bank if the occupation takes control and implements its extremist right-wing plans," he said."At the gates of a new year, we are approaching the end of the third month of the largest human massacre we have known after the wars of the last century. Gaza is witnessing a war of extermination in all senses, and those who do not die from bombardment are at risk of dying from hunger, epidemics, and the lack of basic needs to sustain life," he added."We wake up every day to a humanitarian catastrophe in its ugliest forms, with wholesale killings and the martyrdom counter is going up with mass graves to bury our brothers, elderly, women, and children. Their only fault is that the occupation decided to implement collective punishment against them, as if it was taking retroactive revenge for a false injustice that it kept repeating until its allies, who sided with falsehood, believed it without batting an eye at the waterfall of Arab blood in Gaza," he stated.During the session, Safadi underscored that the entire nation is indebted to the people of Gaza and the people of Palestine for the protection of their land, their resistance to the brutal occupier, and their insistence on adhering to their right, no matter how costly and despite conspiracies, disrupting the wheel of Zionist illusion that wants to swallow more of the nation's lands.