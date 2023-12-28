Jordan, Oman Explore Enhanced Cooperation In Construction, Housing Sectors

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 28 (Petra) - Minister of Public Works and Housing Maher Abu Samen met with Omani Ambassador Fahad Alojaili on Thursday.During the meeting, Abu Samen outlined the ministry's work plan, vision, and achievements, expressing Jordan's continuous readiness to foster collaboration with Oman. He proposed initiatives such as open training programs, exchanging experiences, and strengthening cooperation in construction, housing, and contracting.Abu Samen commended the strong relations between Jordan and Oman, acknowledging Alojaili's efforts that align with the interests of both nations and the visions of their respective leaderships.Alojaili praised the proficiency of Jordanian engineers and contractors, both domestically and internationally. He expressed anticipation for increased collaboration and coordination between the two countries, particularly in the construction, housing, and contracting sectors.