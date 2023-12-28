Moscow claims India`s G20 presidency considered triumph

(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has lauded India's recently concluded presidency of the G20 group of nations, citing it as a shining example of effective leadership in a crucial international role. Speaking at a news conference in Moscow after bilateral talks with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Lavrov praised India for skillfully navigating the complexities of the G20 Summit, ensuring that the final communique reflected a delicate balance of interests between emerging and developed nations.



Lavrov emphasized that India's approach prevented the G20 Summit's conclusions from being one-sided, showcasing a diplomatic finesse that showcased the country's commitment to upholding the principles of fairness and equality on the global stage. In response to a question regarding the significance of India's balanced foreign policy, which engages both the rich countries of the "Global North" and the nations of the "Global South" on equal terms, Lavrov highlighted it as a responsible policy that ensures respect, defends national reputation, and secures benefits for the country.



Describing this approach as the "only responsible policy" aligned with the principles outlined in the UN Charter, Lavrov commended India for embodying the charter's call for respect for the sovereign equality of states. He further stressed that Russia shares similar principles in its foreign policy, emphasizing a commitment to fairness and objectivity without seeking to punish or show bias.



As India's G20 presidency comes to an end, the praise from Russia underscores the diplomatic finesse displayed by the country in steering global discussions and negotiations. This article delves into the details of India's successful G20 presidency, examining the implications of its balanced foreign policy and the broader recognition of its diplomatic achievements on the international stage.





