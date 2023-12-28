GD Goenka University Set To Host ''GD Goenka Confluence 2023'' To Nurture Leadership Excellence

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, December 26, 2023: GD Goenka University continues its legacy of holistic student development with the announcement of the premier annual conclave, "GD Goenka Confluence 2023." Themed ''Empowering Leaders of GD Goenka Schools,'' the conclave will serve as a strategic platform for attendees to exchange insights and share best practices.



Scheduled from December 27 to 29, 2023, GD Goenka Confluence 2023 will feature a distinguished lineup of personalities from diverse domains. The Chief Guest of the conclave will be Mr. Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa and Former CEO of NITI Aayog, Government of India.



The inauguration will commence with a ceremonial lamp lighting and a welcome address from Ms. Bharati Sharma, Senior Director, Academics, GD Goenka Group of Schools. Following this, Mr. Amitabh Kant will deliver the keynote address, setting the tone for the conclave.



As the event unfolds, it will be graced by several eminent personalities, including Renowned actor Mr. Anupam Kher, Legendary cricketer Mr. Kapil Dev, Mr. Himanshu Gupta (Secretary CBSE and Former Director of Education, NCT of Delhi), Indian author and columnist Mr. Chetan Bhagat, Ms. Swati Bhargava (Co-Founder of CashKaro), Actor and comedian Mr. Sunil Grover, Buddhist Guru Chokyong Palga Rinpoche, Yoga and Fitness Expert Dr. Rupesh Kumar, and Famous Mentalist Mr. Sanchit Batra.



''GD Goenka Confluence 2023 is a testament to our commitment to nurturing a comprehensive academic environment that empowers leaders and encourages transformation. It embodies our core values of collaboration, innovation, and excellence, providing a dynamic platform where minds converge, ideas blossom, and new routes to educational leadership emerge. As we unite under one banner, our shared passion and relentless dedication to excellence will drive us towards a better future,'' said Mr. Nipun Goenka, Managing Director, GD Goenka Group.



The day one of the conclave will witness Mr. Anupam Kher's session on "Actualization of Student Aspirations" alongside the release of the 5th edition of the Goenkan Gazette. In addition, Ms. Swati Bhargava will host a session on "Building The Spirit of Leadership and Culture," followed by team-building activities and a DJ Night with renowned singer Chezin.



On the second day of the event, attendees can look forward to a series of informative sessions encompassing a host of topics, including "Holistic Health through Yoga Practices" by Dr. Rupesh Kumar, "Essence of Education - NEP Focus" by Mr. Himanshu Gupta, "Creativity as the Ultimate Skill" by Mr. Chetan Bhagat, and "Taste Success Once, Tongue Wants More: Transforming Self" by Mr. Kapil Dev.



With a confluence of forward-thinking ideas and transformative concepts, the conclave will empower participants to embrace adaptability, critical thinking, and innovation. This proactive engagement will prepare students to navigate the complexities of the digital age and empower them to thrive in a rapidly evolving global economy.



The concluding day of the GD Goenka Confluence 2023 will culminate with the prestigious Gayatri Devi Goenka Excellence Awards in School Education 2022-2023, followed by a session from Buddhist Guru Chokyong Palga Rinpoche on "Spiritual Quotient" and Mr. Sanchit Batra.





About GD Goenka University



Established in 2013 and located in Gurugram, Delhi NCR, GD Goenka University is a leading multi-disciplinary institution of higher education. Established with a vision to redefine education and empower the next generation of thought leaders, the university, rooted in a rich heritage of culture and armed with a forward-looking approach, offers undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes that transcend traditional boundaries and equip our students with the skills and knowledge to thrive in an ever-evolving global economy.





